There are many methods for paying off a credit card. Let’s look at a few options, and how a small difference in interest changes the costs dramatically.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NerdWallet: Do you know your credit card’s interest rate? Here’s how much a few percentage points can cost you over time. - September 18, 2023
- Kelley Blue Book: Car loan standards have eased a little, but not all signs are good for borrowers - September 18, 2023
- Next Avenue: What I didn’t count on was living this long: My money is running out and I’m ashamed of being a burden to my kids - September 18, 2023