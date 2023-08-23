The four-day workweek is the latest buzzy workplace trend, with experiments and surveys touting improved employee morale, retention and productivity.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NerdWallet: How smart shoppers can make the most of late summer and fall sales - August 23, 2023
- Next Avenue: Not all people over 90 are depressed; here’s what you should know when it comes to the oldest generation and their mental health - August 23, 2023
- Kelley Blue Book: The 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: a plug-in hybrid with Jeep’s famous off-road ability - August 23, 2023