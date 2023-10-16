In 1959, Disneyland had a pumpkin-carving contest. Today, the parties and parades go on all month and into the night, and ticket prices have gotten scary.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NerdWallet: Assisted living may not be what you think: 5 crucial facts to know - October 16, 2023
- Autotrader: 10 must-have safety features for teen drivers - October 16, 2023
- Market Snapshot: S&P 500 futures up cautiously amid Mid-East tensions, rising Treasury yields - October 16, 2023