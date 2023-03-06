Opponents of the CFPB’s plan to slash credit card late fees say it could affect consumers’ access to credit. Here’s what’s going on, and how to avoid late fees.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures retain Wall Street’s rally ahead of Powell testimony and jobs data - March 6, 2023
- NerdWallet: How the CFPB’s plan to slash credit card late fees could affect you - March 6, 2023
- NerdWallet: Here’s an explainer on student loans and the Supreme Court, plus what to do about your debt, for now - March 6, 2023