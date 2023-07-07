For this cohort of earners, name, image and likeness money can be used to pay for education expenses, hire professional support and invest in their future.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Kelley Blue Book: The stylish 2023 Mazda3: one of the most enjoyable cars in its class, and starts at just $22,550 - July 7, 2023
- NerdWallet: ‘Let the money transform your life’: How student athletes can use NIL income to invest in their future - July 7, 2023
- Next Avenue: No need for hang gliding: Embracing a simple life in retirement can offer rich rewards - July 7, 2023