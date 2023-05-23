A $31,000 unsubsidized federal direct loans will cost almost $50,000 under a standard 10-year repayment plan. Do not wait to apply for grants and scholarships.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Kelley Blue Book: Five popular small cars rate ‘poor’ for rear-seat safety in new, tougher crash test - May 23, 2023
- NerdWallet: The strategies of a ‘happy investor’ and how she’s building generational wealth - May 23, 2023
- NerdWallet: Run, don’t walk to apply for college grants: Student loan interest rates are highest in 10 years - May 23, 2023