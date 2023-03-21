Women often pay more for goods and services than men do, a concept known as the ‘pink tax’ or ‘pink-flation.’ Here are some tips on how to avoid it.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Kelley Blue Book: The 2023 Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid is stylish, practical and has stellar safety scores - March 21, 2023
- NerdWallet: The ‘pink tax’ and how to fight it: ‘It’s another punch to the gut as we’re trying to manage our budgets right now’ - March 21, 2023
- Next Avenue: How some retirees are making extra income with short-term rentals - March 21, 2023