The delayed release of the 2024-25 FAFSA could make it more difficult for “early decision” applicants to accurately gauge the cost of their college education.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: S&P 500 futures rise from five-month low with Fed and Apple results in view - October 30, 2023
- Germany sidesteps recession as 3Q GDP shrinks 0.1%, prior quarters revised - October 30, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: Intuitive Machines stock climbs on lunar mission plan as McDonald’s edges higher ahead of results - October 30, 2023