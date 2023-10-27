Shares of Nerdwallet Inc. NRDS tacked on another 1% in the extended session after gaining 41% in the regular session Friday. The financial guidance platform late Thursday reported a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss and sales that were above expectations, boosting the stock. The company also announced the launching of its credit card, intended “to help users build their credit history.” Nerdwallet’s stock has lost 2.7% so far this year, contrasting with gains of around 7% for the S&P 500 index SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story