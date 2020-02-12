NetApp stock drops 13% after earnings, CFO departure

Breaking News
NetApp Inc. shares dove more than 13% in after-hours trading Wednesday, after the memory company’s results and forecast came in lighter than expected, and its chief financial officer announced his impending departure. NetApp reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $277 million, or $1.21 a share, on sales of $1.4 billion, after posting earnings of 98 cents a share on sales of $1.56 billion a year ago. After factoring in stock-based compensation, some tax effects and amortization, NetApp reported earnings of $1.16 a share. Analysts on average expected NetApp to report adjusted earnings of $1.18 a share on sales of $1.46 billion. NetApp’s fourth-quarter forecast was also slightly off from expectations — the company said it expects to record adjusted earnings of $1.28 to $1.36 a share on revenue of $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion, while analysts on average were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.39 a share on sales of $1.57 billion. The company also announced that CFO Ron Pasek plans to retire by the end of the fiscal year, and NetApp intends to name a successor by that time. NetApp shares, which closed Wednesday with a 3% gain at $60.82, dove to less than $53 in the extended session. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

