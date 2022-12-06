Netflix Inc. co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos believes the video-streaming giant will rebound with growth next year after a rough 2022. “We’re, like most companies, happy to get ’22 behind us,” he said at the UBS conference in New York on Tuesday. “This year, in very tough conditions, we’ve launched five of our most watched shows in the history of Netflix … and three of our most watched films.” A new advertising-supported platform should boost revenue, he said, though Sarandos acknowledged competition from the likes of media powers Walt Disney Co. , Apple Inc. , Amazon.com Inc. , and Comcast Corp. . Netflix’s stock is down 49% so far this year. But the stock has bounced back 55% in the second half of 2022. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

