Netflix Inc. cut all ties with Kevin Spacey late Friday evening, announcing that signature show “House of Cards” could only go on without the actor who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple men this week.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Netflix cuts ties with Kevin Spacey - November 3, 2017
- Earnings Outlook: Snap earnings: After Spectacles, Snap still spending millions on research and development - November 3, 2017
- Market Extra: Why tax cuts won’t ‘make or break’ stock-market rally - November 3, 2017