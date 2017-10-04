Netflix shares gain nearly 4% after analysts say Q3 subscriber growth looks better than expected

Shares of Netflix Inc. were up nearly 4% during intraday trade on Wednesday, after UBS analyst Doug Mitchelson raised his 12-month price target on the company, saying analysis suggests that the streaming giant’s subscriber growth will be more than previously expected. Mitchelson said he expects the company’s second quarter growth momentum will be sustained through the third quarter. He expects Netflix to report domestic net adds of 850,000 and international net adds of 3.95 million. The FactSet consensus for domestic subscriber additions is 796,000, and for international adds is 3.64 million. “Based on the lackluster stock performance this quarter and investor expectations for an in-line quarter, we see near-term upside to shares if our analysis proves accurate,” Mitchelson wrote in a note to investors. “A strong third quarter performance this year without a big content release slate or new market launch should increase investor confidence in the size of the ultimate total addressable market, Netflix’s potential marketshare and its speed in getting there.” Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson also put out a note on Wednesday saying his analysis suggests upside for international and domestic subscriber adds in the third quarter. Olson, reiterated his overweight rating and maintained a $215 price target. Netflix will report third-quarter earnings on Oct. 16. Shares of the Los Gatos, Calif company are up nearly 50% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 index is up more than 13% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up almost 15%.

