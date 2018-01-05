Netflix signs exclusive multi-year deal with ‘Planet of the Apes’ director Matt Reeves

Netflix Inc. confirmed on Friday that it has signed “Planet of the Apes” and “Cloverfield” director Matt Reeves to an exclusive multi-year deal. Under the deal, Reeves, who recently took over directing Warner Bros. next solo Batman film for Ben Affleck, will give Netflix first-look rights for any feature films he wants to produce and, or direct under the banner of his 6th & Idaho production company. Reeves’s most recent film, 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes,” received critical acclaim and pulled in $490.7 million at the global box office. Reeves previously had a deal with 21st Century Fox Inc.’s film division. The deal is one of the first of its kind at Netflix, which has made recent efforts to lock down filmmakers to create content exclusively for the platform. Netflix has entered deals with Shonda Rhimes, Jenji Kohan and Shawn Levy. Shares of Netflix have gained nearly 59% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 index has gained close to 21% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 26%.

