Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX were moving 1.5% higher in Thursday’s trading and on pace to close higher for the seventh straight session, which would constitute their longest winning streak in 20 months. The stock rose for eight straight sessions during a period that ended Sept. 7, 2021. Netflix’s Thursday rally comes in the wake of earnings from streaming rival Walt Disney Co. DIS, which posted subscriber declines for its Disney+ service, disclosed plans to raise the price of ad-free streaming again and signaled it would produce less content while pulling some off its platform completely. Netflix shares are up 7.8% over the current seven-session session.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

