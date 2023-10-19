Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX shot up toward the best one-day performance in nearly three years, in the wake of the streaming video giant’s strong third-quarter results. The stock rose 13.5% to lead all of the S&P 500’s premarket gainers, a day after it closed at five-month low. The stock was headed for the biggest percentage gain since it soared 16.9% on Jan. 20, 2021, which was the day after Netflix reported fourth-quarter 2020 results. The implied premarket gain in price would add about $21.1 billion to Netflix’s market capitalization, which would push the market cap up to roughly $175 billion. The company reported late Wednesday a big jump in subscribers, handily beat profit expectations and announced a price hike.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

