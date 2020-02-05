Netgear stock falls after earnings, low first-quarter revenue guidance

Netgear Inc. shares fell 3.6% in the extended session Wednesday after the company beat analyst earnings expectations. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $420 million, or a penny a share. Adjusted for items such as stock-based compensation and amortization, among other things, earnings were 34 cents a share versus 68 cents in the year-ago period. Revenue fell to $253 million from $289 million in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated adjusted earnings of 29 cents a share on revenue of $245.8 million. For the first quarter, analysts model adjusted earnings of 34 cents a share on sales of $234 million. The company said it expects first-quarter sales of $205 million to $220 million. Netgear stock has fallen 34% in the past year, as the S&P 500 index gained 21%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

