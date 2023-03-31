President Joe Biden’s $42.5 billion program to expand broadband faces a detour: Federal lawmakers want a bill that ensures rural states are fully represented. Senators from both parties on Friday announced legislation that would require the Biden administration to perform an additional review before deciding how much funding each state will receive under the program. The proposed bill would likely delay the final decision about state funding allocations by seven months, according to a Wall Street Journal report.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

