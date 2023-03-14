Creditors of SVB Financial Group, Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company, have banded together in hopes of profiting off a post-bankruptcy sale of the distressed company’s business segments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The group, which holds a substantial amount of SVB Financial bonds scooped up over the past few days, includes PIMCO, Centerbridge Partners LP and Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, the Journal said, with PJT Partners Inc. PJT serving as advisor. The Journal said the group wants SVB Financial to file for bankruptcy and, afterward, auction non-bank assets — potentially those like SVB Private, SVB’s wealth management segment, investment manager SVB Capital and the investment bank SVB Securities. Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday following a bank run. Regulators stepped in to shore up its funds, but have had trouble finding a buyer. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

