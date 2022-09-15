: New U.K. Chancellor Kwarteng reportedly wants to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses

Kwasi Kwarteng, the new Chancellor, is reportedly looking to get rid of the cap on banker bonuses, which was brought in after the global financial crash in 2014, according to a report in the Financial Times.
