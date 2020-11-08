: New U.S. coronavirus cases top 126,000 for second straight day

There were at least 126,156 new COVID-10 cases reported Saturday, according to the New York Times coronavirus tracker, with 1,013 new deaths. The daily new-case total is just shy of the record 132,797 cases reported Friday, according to Times data.
