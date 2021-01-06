: New U.S. rule could boost ‘gig economy’ companies while costing American workers billions

The U.S. Department of Labor finalized a rule Wednesday that could be a boon to app-based gig companies while potentially costing American workers billions of dollars in lost wages and benefits.
