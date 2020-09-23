New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York will be held virtually, organizers announce

New Year’s Eve Celebrations in New York will be held virtually this year, organizers announced Wednesday. In a news release, the Times Square Alliance said the Dec. 31 event will be “a virtually enhanced celebration that brings Times Square and The Ball to you digitally no matter where you are, scaled-back and socially distanced live elements still to be determined, and an extremely limited group of in-person honorees, socially distanced, who will reflect the themes, challenges and inspirations of 2020.” Details are still in the works, according to Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance, which co-produces the event with Countdown Entertainment. “This year there will be significantly new and enhanced virtual, visual and digital offerings to complement whatever limited live entertainment or experiences – still in development – will take place in Times Square,” he said in the news release. The announcement comes as the number of deaths in the U.S. as a result of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 surged past the 200,000 mark, while the global count climbed closer to 1 million. The viral pandemic that has spread across the world has caused numerous business closures and forced economies to shutdown in order to mitigate the deadly contagion.

–Pete Catapano

