: New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams says his first three paychecks will be in bitcoin

“In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor,” Adams tweeted Thursday, ramping up his efforts to court crypto entrepreneurs.
