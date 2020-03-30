New York City welcomes more hospital beds, but still needs many more

A handful of white tents popped up in Central Park’s East Meadow on Sunday. The structures are Mount Sinai’s new 68-bed field hospital and are just one creative way that New York City is hoping to create 40,000 more hospital beds.
