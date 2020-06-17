New York City will enter phase 2 of reopening on Monday, Cuomo announces

New York City will enter phase 2 of its economic reopening plan on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at his Wednesday briefing. Outdoor dining, in-store retail and barber shops are among the business activities allowed to resume for the first time in nearly three months as part of this next phase. In addition to getting a haircut, some office workers will be allowed to head back to offices, including those in professional services, finance and insurance. Business restrictions in the city have been in place for months to limit the spread of the COVID-19, but reopenings are gradually taking place in all 50 states in varying degrees. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story