New York Gov. Cuomo to keep schools closed for the rest of the academic year

New York schools statewide are to remain closed and continue distance learning for the reminder of the academic year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday. “We must protect our children. Every parent and every citizen feels that,” Cuomo said. “We must protect our students, we have to protect our educators.” Meal programs will continue as will childcare services for essential workers. Decisions on summer school programming will be made at the end of May, he said. Schools and colleges must now begin developing plans for their eventual reopening, according to the governor. “The plan has to have protocols in place that incorporate everything that we are now doing in society and everything that we learn,” Cuomo said. “We’re going to be asking businesses to come up with plans that safeguard workers when they reopen, we need schools to come up with plans also that bring those precautions into the school room.” – Liz LuckingMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

