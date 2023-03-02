The New York State Office of Cannabis Management on Thursday said it’s increasing the number of conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses to 300 from 150. At last check, the state has issued 66 provisional conditional adult-use retail dispensary (CAURD) licenses and four dispensaries have opened. The CAURD program provides licenses to justice-involved individuals to operate cannabis businesses. Under the new plan, Brooklyn will receive 38 CAURD licenses, up from 19, Manhattan will receive 44 CAURD licenses, up from 22, and Queens will receive 32 licenses, up from 16. The state received 900 applications for CAURD licenses. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

