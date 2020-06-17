New York’s Cuomo to wind down daily coronavirus press briefings

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will stop providing daily press briefings on the coronavirus pandemic and his state’s response to it. “After 100+ straight days,” Cuomo said in a statement, “Friday will be my final daily press conference.” Recent briefings have also dealt with policing practices and racism in the wake of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd on May 25. “Going forward,” said Cuomo, “I’ll provide briefings as needed.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story