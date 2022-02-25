NewAge to weigh reverse stock split to regain Nasdaq listing requirement

NewAge Inc. said Friday it has received notice from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that it is not in compliance with the $1.00 closing bid listing requirement. The Utah-based health and wellness beverage and cannabis company has 180 days, until Aug. 23, to regain compliance or its stock will be delisted. The regain compliance, the stock needs to have a closing bid of at least $1.00 for at least 10 straight sessions. The stock has closed below $1.00 every day since Jan. 11. The company said it will weigh options to regain compliance, including a potential reverse stock split. The stock, which is still inactive in premarket trading, has plunged 48.0% over the past three months, while the Cannabis ETF has sunk 35.4% and the S&P 500 has dropped 8.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

