Newmont board approves share buyback program for up to $1 billion

Newmont Corp. said Thursday its board has approved a share buyback program for up to $1 billion to be completed in the next 18 months. The gold and copper producer’s new authorization builds on its 2020 $1.0 billion program, which saw it retire 22 million shares at an average price of $45 a share. Shares were up 0.5% premarket, and have gained 45% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

