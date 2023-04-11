Newmont shares NEM slipped 2% in premarket trade after saying it’s increased its non-binding indicative offer for Newcrest Mining AU:NCM. The offer is 0.4 Newmont shares, plus it would allow Newcrest to pay a special dividend of $1.10 per share, that Newcrest says in total is worth A$32.87 per share, or A$29.4 billion ($19.6 billion). Newcrest agreed to give Newmont confirmatory due diligence, that Newmont expects to complete within four weeks.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

