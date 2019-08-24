News cycle is daily reminder of Big Tech’s antitrust vulnerabilities

Each of the four Big Tech companies under investigation, to varying degrees, faces exposure to antitrust charges. Their vulnerabilities reflect their marketing strengths, from Apple Inc.’s money-minting App Store to Facebook Inc.’s vice-like grip on social media through its acquisition of WhatsApp.
