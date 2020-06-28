NewsWatch: 7 reasons the stock market may face a severe bout of turbulence next week and beyond—only one is rising coronavirus cases

The ride from here could get a lot bumpier after the Dow registered its worst one-day loss since June 11 on Friday, knocking the blue-chip index to its lowest point since May 26, and at least momentarily knocking the wind out of equity investors who may be gradually losing their bullish thesis as U.S. COVID-19 infection rates climb higher.
