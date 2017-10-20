NewsWatch: A bigger blast off? What one strategist sees taking bitcoin ‘into the stratosphere’

The digital currency bitcoin hit its latest in a series of record highs on Friday, as it extended a record that has taken it up more than 500% this year alone. But what would it take for bitcoin to really rise?
