Scott Galloway, a professor and former entrepreneur, sees an uncertain future for Amazon.com, Apple Inc., Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google in his new book on the powerful tech giants, “The Four.”
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook will all go away within 50 years, says author - October 17, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Regina Dugan, head of secretive Facebook research lab, stepping down - October 17, 2017
- Capitol Report: Americans aren’t convinced good times will last long if you look at how they spend - October 17, 2017