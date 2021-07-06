Amazon.com Inc. shares notched their first record close in more than 10 months Tuesday, when a new chief executive was welcomed by news that the Department of Defense canceled a $10 billion contract that Microsoft Corp. had won instead of Amazon.
- NewsWatch: Amazon stock rides to record as JEDI deal gets canceled on new CEO’s first day - July 6, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Peacock to get first dibs on streaming Universal movies starting in 2022 - July 6, 2021
- Iowa man arrested after Chicago hotel employee voices suspicion over weapons in room - July 6, 2021