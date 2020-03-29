NewsWatch: As coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., the internet has one word for this image of a crowded beach: Florida

While Americans across the country grapple with the harsh reality of sickness, death, job losses, and isolation, beach-goers in Florida over the weekend seemed to be having a great time.
