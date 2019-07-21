NewsWatch: At Tesla, another quarterly loss is likely, but Wall Street is hoping demand remained intact

Tesla Inc. is expected to report second-quarter results after the bell Wednesday amid a rally for its battered stock fueled by better-than-expected quarterly sales.
