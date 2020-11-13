NewsWatch: BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is surprisingly effective, though experts question what effectiveness will look like in the real world

BioNTech and Pfizer Inc.’s unexpectedly efficacious COVID-19 vaccine candidate caught Wall Street and the medical community by surprise this week, yet the same experts who are thrilled by the news caution that the effectiveness of the vaccine will likely be lower in the real world.

Read Full Story