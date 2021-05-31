NewsWatch: Bitcoin is headed toward its worst month since 2011; ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author says that’s ‘great news’

“Bitcoin crashing. Great news,” tweeted “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki on Sunday, saying it provides a good buying opportunity.
