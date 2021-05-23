NewsWatch: Bitcoin prices tumble 50% from peak and Mark Cuban calls the crypto crash the ‘great unwind’

Bitcoin prices on Sunday afternoon are in free fall anew, with the world’s No.1 crypto spiraling down more than 50% from a peak in around the middle of April, amid another bout of turbulence in the digital-asset sector.
