NewsWatch: Blame the Fed? Tech stocks get off to worst start to a calendar year since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq-100 index mark their worst start to a calendar year in over a decade, with the Fed seen tightening policies sooner than later.
