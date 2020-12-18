NewsWatch: Buying Tesla stock? Here’s what one analyst says ahead of S&P 500 addition

Tesla Inc. is set to join the U.S. equities’ major leagues on Monday, a relatively routine move turned unprecedented by the sheer size of the Silicon Valley electric-car maker’s market valuation.
