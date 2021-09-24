NewsWatch: China’s crypto ban has almost achieved a ‘meme-like status,’ but here are the lingering impacts

Most analysts expect the sell-offs from ‘China FUD’ to be short-term, but China’s most recent crypto crackdown could further changes the industry’s global distribution.
