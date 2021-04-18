Bitcoin prices sink into correction territory on Sunday, marking the sharpest slide for the digital asset since February, coming on the heels of what has been a remarkable stretch for the crypto industry.
- NewsWatch: Coinbase hangover? Here’s why bitcoin may be suffering its steepest slide since February - April 18, 2021
