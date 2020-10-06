NewsWatch: Congress should consider breaking up Big Tech and limiting acquisitions, House report says

Big Tech poses a grave threat to markets that might require breaking up the most prominent U.S. tech companies and limiting their acquisitions, concluded a House subcommittee report issued Tuesday.
