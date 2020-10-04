NewsWatch: Coronavirus update: Expert calls for ‘radical transparency’ on Trump’s coronavirus treatment and progress as more in president’s circle test positive

The number of confirmed U.S. cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 rose to 7.4 million on Sunday and now includes President Donald Trump and first lady Melania and at least eight others in their circle, with more people expected to test positive from a Rose Garden event last weekend and others over the past week.
