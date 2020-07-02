The U.S. recorded the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus illness COVID-19 in a single day at more than 50,000 on Wednesday, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, amid a surge in several states that were first to reopen and lift restrictions on movement.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Coronavirus update: U.S. sees biggest one-day spike in cases of COVID-19 as health experts urge caution for July 4 holiday - July 2, 2020
- Mortgage rates hit a fresh record low ahead of Fourth of July weekend - July 2, 2020
- BookWatch: More people see ‘value’ and ‘quality’ in a brand’s politics — not products — as Facebook and other companies are finding out fast - July 2, 2020