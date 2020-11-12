NewsWatch: Coronavirus update: U.S. sets sixth new case record in eight days and more than 65,000 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals for first time

Just one week after the U.S. surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time, it has set a one-day record of almost 143,000, while hospitalizations rose above 65,000 for the first time since the start of the outbreak.

Read Full Story